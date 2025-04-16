JD Sports (OTCPK:JDDSF) (OTCPK:JDSPY) stock popped last week with a relief rally on the back of a relieving FY25 trading update
JD Sports: Not Able To Outrun Tariff Uncertainty
Summary
- JD Sports stock surged a whopping 14.9% last week but remains down 23.4% YTD and 68.8% off its all-time high, with tariffs posing a significant risk.
- Despite LFL sales growing a measure 0.3%, acquisitions and a large store footprint have boosted organic sales by 5.8%, thereby allowing for the board to reaffirm its January profit guidance.
- Flat guidance for the year ahead hasn't even taken the impact of tariffs into account, which means FY26 could see a repeat of FY25 where guidance is downgraded throughout the year.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
