The Metals Company Reduces Licensing Risk By Pursuing U.S. Regulation
Summary
- The Metals Company (TMC) is strategically pivoting from international regulation to an established American regulatory framework under existing U.S. law.
- TMC has de-risked its technology, vessel, and processing with over $500 million in development; regulatory clarity now represents the final barrier to commercial-scale critical minerals production.
- A pending executive order is expected to confirm U.S. authority to license deep sea mining, accelerate commercialization timelines, and create demand through a strategic U.S. stockpile of critical minerals—addressing national.
- TMC could begin mining as soon as 2026—years ahead of competitors—anchoring a new $100B+ industry that could rival terrestrial mining.
