Wedgewood Partners Q1 2025 Client Letter

The Art of the Tariff Deal

"We're also at a unique moment geopolitically, and I could see in the next few years that we are going to have some kind of a grand global economic reordering, something on the equivalent of a new Bretton Woods or if you want to go back like something back to the steel agreements or the Treaty of Versailles, there's a very good chance that we are going to have that over the next four years and I'd like to be a part of it."

Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, Manhattan Institute, June 6, 2024

Review and Outlook

Wedgewood Composite Net 1Q -6.3 YTD -6.3 1-Year 8.4 3-Year 9.3 5-Year 19.5 Standard & Poor's 500 Index -4.3 -4.3 8.3 9.1 18.6 Russell 1000 Growth Index -10.0 -10.0 7.8 10.1 20.1 Russell 1000 Value Index 2.1 2.1 7.2 6.6 16.2 10-Year 15-Year 20-Year 25-Year 30-Year Wedgewood Composite Net 11.7 12.7 10.9 7.9 12.5 Standard & Poor's 500 Index 12.5 13.2 10.2 7.4 10.4 Russell 1000 Growth Index 15.1 15.3 12.2 7.1 10.8 Russell 1000 Value Index 8.8 10.4 8.0 7.4 9.6i Click to enlarge

i.Portfolio returns and contribution figures are calculated net of fees. Contribution to return calculations are preliminary. The holdings identified do not represent all the securities purchased, sold, or recommended. Returns are presented net of fees and include the reinvestment of all income. “Net (actual)” returns are calculated using actual management fees and are reduced by all fees and transaction costs incurred. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Additional calculation information is available upon request. Click to enlarge

Avg. weight Contribution to return Q1 Top Contributors Visa (V) 7.59 0.71 O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) 2.40 0.45 UnitedHealth (UNH) 5.20 0.23 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 4.80 0.18 S&P Global (SPGI) 2.80 0.02 Q1 Bottom Contributors PayPal (PYPL) 6.95 -1.60 Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) 8.52 -1.55 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) 8.55 -1.17 Apple (AAPL) 7.42 -0.89 Microsoft (MSFT) 4.98 -0.51 Click to enlarge

Top performance contributors for the first quarter include Visa, O’Reilly Automotive, UnitedHealth, Tractor Supply Company and S&P Global. Top performance detractors for the fourth quarter include PayPal, Alphabet, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Apple and Microsoft.

During the quarter we bought United Rentals (URI), trimmed Meta Platforms (META) and Visa and, added to S&P Global, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL), O’Reilly Automotive, Microsoft.

We also increased our new position in United Rentals.

Visa was a top contributor to portfolio performance during the quarter. The Company reported +10% revenue growth and +14% adjusted earnings per share growth, driven by strong cross-border payment volume growth of +16%. The absolute payment transactions and volumes that Visa handles across the globe are staggering: $13.4 trillion in volume on 240 billion transactions during 2024. Despite this massive size, there continues to be large, untapped addressable markets persist, particularly in cash and checks still in use to the tune of, believe it or not, of $11 trillion. At the heart of this activity are traditional banks that issue Visa-branded cards. However, increasingly popular forms of payments such as peer-to-peer, business-to-consumer, and even business-to-business are driving Visa's volumes beyond traditional consumer payments. There continues to be ample room for Visa to expands its network value proposition and grow at attractive rate years to come.

O'Reilly Automotive also contributed to portfolio performance during the quarter. The Company's same-store sales grew in the mid-single digits but managed to outstrip most large publicly traded peers, driven by +7% growth in sales to professional customers. More recently, a large public competitor to O'Reilly announced that it was exiting several key markets on the West Coast. We estimate O'Reilly has substantial overlap in these markets and should be able to take advantage of this competitive vacancy. In addition, the Company continues to exhibit exceptional returns on invested capital and more recently traded at relatively attractive valuations, which spurred our decision to add to our position during the quarter.

PayPal Holdings was a leading detractor from performance for portfolios during the quarter. The Company's branded checkout grew by a healthy +6% while total payment volumes grew by +7% during the Company’s most recent quarter. PayPal also outlined several reinvestment initiatives across its platform that continue to accelerate its branded checkout volume growth back to double digits. In addition, the Company has authorized nearly $20 billion in share repurchases which represents nearly a third of its market cap as of quarter end. We continue to hold PayPal as one of our largest active weights in portfolios.

Alphabet also detracted from performance during the quarter, despite of +13% growth in its core search business and over +20% growth in segment income for Google Services. The Company's search results are beginning to benefit from the addition of "GenAI" (generative artificial intelligence) responses being added, which monetize at a nearly similar rate as traditional search results do. Alphabet's Google subsidiary serves billions of users per day, so it is no mean feat to be able to offer GenAI to users free of charge. Google has long been at the forefront of AI hardware and software R&D, first rolling out its Tensor Processing Units (TPU) to run machine-learning operations across massive datasets almost a decade ago. The Company should be able to continue to drive growth thanks to these large long-term investments in AI and other technical software and infrastructure.

Company Commentaries

United Rentals

During the quarter we initiated a small position in United Rentals. Given the stock market’s recent burgeoning bear market, we continued to build a position in the stock.

The United Rental’s story is one of simplicity. The Company was founded by entrepreneur Brad Jacob’s in 1997 with a simple mission; create a dominate company with asset and geographic intensity, along with scale and scope, by strategic acquisition in the highly fragmented local industrial rental equipment industry. The Company’s first decade was one of intense acquisition, rolling up over 250 mom-and-pop rental companies. Over the next ten years, the Company had the scale to offer services to national accounts. The success of that original mission continues to bear fruit today because United Rentals has become the industry’s largest competitor, by far, within the industrial rental industry, which today remains quite fragmented. Circa-2025, as one might expect, ecommerce initiatives such as online ordering, mobile apps and online payments, will improve workflows, productivity – and ultimately generate more demand from stickier customers.

Despite nearly 70% of this rental industry still being more fragmented than consolidated, over the past 35-plus years, the Company has amassed a competitively advantaged, highly profitable, geographic size-density similar to that of other of portfolio positions. Think of the structurally advantaged business models of Copart (CPRT), Old Dominion Freight Line, O’Reilly Automotive and Poolcorp.

Today, United Rentals commands the top market share position at 15% - the number two position is 11% and number three is just 4%. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, as of 2005, the Company’s $21 billion fleet of equipment is spread out over almost 1,700 branch locations – including a couple dozen locations in Australia/New Zealand and Europe. Almost 700 of these branch locations are of a more specialized, faster-growing service offering, which includes disparate equipment and services such as fluid treatments, portable storage, specialized power and HVAC, plus a literal congressional library-sized in tool offerings (too numerous to list). If a construction site needs scoop-to-nuts heavy equipment from aerial lifts, forklifts, power generators, compressors and much more, in nearly every industry sector, United Rentals is most likely your first call.

One need drive just a few short miles to an airport, medical center, educational institution or sports facility, over potholed highways to see firsthand the condition of our nation’s aged infrastructure. Depending on the innumerable studies – mostly cost-prohibit and dire - on our nation’s infrastructure repair, replacement, and growth needs, the secular demand for heavy industrial equipment needs (most often rentals) is measured in decades, not quarters or years. Massive federal and non-immaterial funding is already in place to support more than GDP-plus growth for the industrial rental equipment industry.

The Art of the Tariff Deal

"Economy was like a bodybuilder taking steroids. Outside you're great, inside you are killing your vital organs. That's what was going on here. It would have been easy to keep pumping up the economy, borrowing a lot of money and creating a lot of government jobs. There is no controversy when we are doing all that, but you were going to end up in a calamity."

Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary

Source: Zero Hedge

The title of our last Letter was Curb Your Enthusiasm. Our admonition just three short months ago centered on concerns that the stock market had advanced so sharply over the past couple of years. Investors’ enthusiastic expectations that such robust gains would continue unabated in 2025, which would prove more wishful thinking than be based on bullish fundamentals in the face of bearish valuation levels, plus the delayed tightening elements of both higher interest rates and near record levels of the U.S. Dollar arriving on the scene in early 2025.

Well.

Our alternative title for this Letter could well be Curb Your Pessimism, given the carnage in the stock market, the sharp drop in the U.S. Dollar (now particularly helpful for U.S. multinational corporations), plus the sharp drop across the board in commodities. The recent action in the U.S. Treasury market has come to the fore as a driver of investor and policymaker angst – more on the bond market later in the Letter.

Investors have long known that tariffs would be the signal economic policy of the new administration. That said, in just two short chaotic weeks, the administration’s evolving tariff announcements have become a-day-in-the-life for global financial markets. From feast to famine – mostly famine. Even the most ardent opponent – and ardent proponent – of tariffs could not have envisioned the cracking of global currency, sovereign bond and stock markets in just two short weeks. The mere fact that the markets now expect Federal Reserve intervention speaks to the early-inning implementation failure of the administration’s landmark policy.

We fear that this Letter may be obsolete by the time you receive it, as new news is made by the day, if not by the hour. In addition, we will honestly try our best to keep our views and expectations as politically neutral as possible. To mark a date, this part of the Letter was written the first weekend in April, on the heels of the Trump administration’s Day of Liberation tariff announcements – in other words, a liberation from 50 years of asymmetric global tariff policy. Additionally, in the President’s words, such a policy will inaugurate a “golden age” of trade parity. His initially announced reciprocal tariff policy, in his words and deeds, seek to restore “fair trade.” “You tariff-tax us; we, in turn, will tariff-tax you the same.” Yet, once the president revealed his full menu of tariff’s, “reciprocal” suddenly meant something quite onerous. Suddenly too, financial markets stroked.

Source: Zero Hedge

Too many of the U.S.’s global trading partners seem to be doing just fine, thank-you-very- much, with so-called destructive tariffs set on U.S. exports, yet the idea of any tariffs (reciprocal, or not) is deemed to be truly destructive to our imports. It doesn’t matter still that tariff policy has been a bipartisan policy goal for nearly every administration for years. On the surface, it would seem irresponsible that Trump 2.0 might not react to trading partners’ tariffs against the U.S. after Draconian tariffs against the U.S. in the first place. Were such tariff’s preemptive and punitive against the U.S.? Be that as it may, the markets have convulsed. So, here we are.

The economic plan of Trump 2.0, under the backbone-auspices of a tariff policy that conjectures up the worst fears of the Depression-era Smoot-Hawley 2.0, has rattled financial markets to their respective core. A few early days in April have seen new 52-week lows versus 52-week highs outnumbered by 10 to 1. Not to be left out, the global benchmark 10- year U.S. Treasury yield has fallen through 4.00%; in turn, the 2-year U.S. Treasury yield – the best historical of Federal Reserve monetary policy has dropped sharply to 3.50%, after reaching 5.00% just a year ago. Draconian recession fears are rampant. Unlike the Trump 1.0 tariff policy, the markets fear that Trump 2.0 tariff policy is an altogether different animal. On that score, if Trump’s initial tariff rate ante is not negotiated significantly lower, the markets, as is their wont, will quickly price in worst case fears.

When one considers U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s two quotes we provided above, in conjunction with the two graphics below, Trump Tariff Policy 2.0 is no doubt a very different policy. The government must address our nation’s trade deficit and public indebtedness. We added two more graphics below from our last Letter, along with two others. Our suffocating debt servicing gets worse by the day, plus the wall of rolling over$7 trillion in Treasury debt is now upon us.

As investors (and politicians) brush off the dust on their economic history books, one need to include the history of the Reciprocal Tariff Act in the current policy debate. This Act was enacted in the summer of 1934 by President Roosevelt with Congress granting Roosevelt the authority to negotiate a reduction in Smoot-Hawley-era tariff rates up to 50%, in exchange for similar tariff concessions from other countries. President Trump’s tariff executive order issued on April 2 referenced the 1934 Act. Let’s hope Trump’s Art of the Tariff Deal 2.0 ultimately follows the success of Roosevelt Reciprocal 1.0, rather than more country specific agreements that will likely prove to more punitive. From the 1934 Act:

For decades starting in 1934, U.S. trade policy has been organized around the principle of reciprocity. The Congress directed the President to secure reduced reciprocal tariff rates from key trading partners first through bilateral trade agreements and later under the auspices of the global trading system. Between 1934 and 1945, the executive branch negotiated and signed 32 bilateral reciprocal trade agreements designed to lower tariff rates on a reciprocal basis. After 1947 through 1994, participating countries engaged in eight rounds of negotiation, which resulted in the General Agreements on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) and seven subsequent tariff reduction rounds.

The update to Trump Tariff 2.0: By the second week this month, the administration issued a 90-day pause in the implementation of tariffs, simplified tariff rates towards a goal of across- the-board reciprocal rates of 10%. Markets soared on the announcement. Since then, the daily volatility in the stock market has lessened, but not by much. The more critical story has emerged of the Trump administration’s continued accelerated tariff rate upon China’s exports to the U.S. of 145%. Simply put, a staggering rate which is more of an embargo than tariff-tax.

Source: Financial Times

The global reaction has been equally swift – a near record decoupling of Treasury rates with the U.S. Dollar. Tariff-driven global inflation fear is rampant too. If these fears persist, +4.5% 10-year Treasury rates become a significant economic headwind and valuation headwind for financial assets.

If the sharp selling continues in both the bond and stock markets, a response from Powell & Co. will likely be in the offing. The Fed has usually responded when the stock market drops by -10% in just two days. According to Jim Paulsen, of Paulsen Perspectives, since 1965 the stock market has experienced seven two-day declines of about -10%. In every instance the Fed intervened. Recall too the last time the Fed responded just four short years ago with a trillion-dollar monetary bazooka, which included tens of billions in junk bond ETF purchases, $1 trillion repurchase agreements and +$500 billion in QE (Quantitative Easing).

Source: Zero Hedge

Late into the second week of April, the S&P 500 Index has had four consecutive trading days of a trading range greater than 5%. The last time this rarity occurred in recent memory were 1987, 2008, and 2020. Powell & Co.’s inflation-fighting superhero (the reign of Paul Volcker) may rule the day and keep the Fed’s bazooka at bay as tariff-induced inflation fears trump tariff-induced recession fears. (Untimely pun.)

One last tariff update: On April 12, the Trump administration published reciprocal tariff exclusions for critical technology, including computers, smartphones and chip-making equipment. (Bully for Apple.) The Art of the Bond Market Deal is indeed in full force. According to the Kobeissi Letter, the U.S. imports nearly $100 billion of computers, smartphones and chip-making equipment from China every year. A total of $439 billion of goods were imported from China into the U.S. in 2024 alone. Accordingly, almost 25% of all Chinese imports coming to the U.S. are now exempt from "reciprocal tariffs." Yet, by the very next day, administration officials backed tracked that such exclusions may not the case.

We hesitate to post the next few graphics. They paint quite a bullish forecast for future stock market returns from past episodes of rapid stock market declines and surges in daily stock market volatility. Be forewarned, if Trump’s opening tariff rate-ante fails to be negotiated meaningfully lower; and sooner, rather than later, expect much more selling than buying. Please do not ignore the wealth effect to of sharp stock market corrections too. Keep in mind, the growing worries of both economic and corporate earnings recessions are most often priced well in advance in stock prices. Mr. Market is, above all else, one brutal discounter.

April 2025

David A. Rolfe, CFA Michael X. Quigley, CFA Christopher T. Jersan, CFA Chief Investment Officer Senior Portfolio Manager Portfolio Manager Click to enlarge

The information and statistical data contained herein have been obtained from sources, which we believe to be reliable, but in no way are warranted by us to accuracy or completeness. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change in figures or our views. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell. We, our affiliates and any officer, director or stockholder or any member of their families, may have a position in and may from time to time purchase or sell any of the above mentioned or related securities. Past results are no guarantee of future results. This report includes candid statements and observations regarding investment strategies, individual securities, and economic and market conditions; however, there is no guarantee that these statements, opinions or forecasts will prove to be correct. These comments may also include the expression of opinions that are speculative in nature and should not be relied on as statements of fact. Wedgewood Partners is committed to communicating with our investment partners as candidly as possible because we believe our investors benefit from understanding our investment philosophy, investment process, stock selection methodology and investor temperament. Our views and opinions include “forward-looking statements” which may or may not be accurate over the long term. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words like “believe,” “think,” “expect,” “anticipate,” or similar expressions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are current as of the date of this report. We disclaim any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. While we believe we have a reasonable basis for our appraisals and we have confidence in our opinions, actual results may differ materially from those we anticipate. The information provided in this material should not be considered a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any particular security. Click to enlarge

