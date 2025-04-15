Royal Gold Has Good Business Model But It Should Underperform Peers

Apr. 15, 2025 9:41 AM ETRoyal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) StockRGLD
Alpha Mantra
131 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Gold has surged 38% in 12 months, benefiting gold mining companies like Royal Gold, but RGLD's high valuation and lower operating leverage make it less attractive.
  • RGLD posted strong earnings due to high gold sales and contributions from key assets, but silver sales underperformed, impacting future revenue.
  • RGLD's unique business model limits operational risks but also reduces bottom-line growth potential compared to conventional miners during gold price surges.
  • Despite promising growth from key assets, RGLD's high valuation and lower operating leverage lead to a hold rating on the stock.

Gold ingots and coins close up

Anthony Bradshaw

Introduction

While the stock market is facing quite a volatile environment, gold has lived up to its tag as a safe haven. The commodity has gained ~38% in the last 12 months while the broader market has struggled to post single-digit

This article was written by

Alpha Mantra
131 Followers
I am a value focused investor, conducting fundamental research on sectors like but not limited to chemicals, homebuilders, building materials, industrials and metals & mining. I prefer to invest in stocks which are cheaply available and have a catalyst in the near future. My investment horizon ranges from a quarter to two years. I have over 3 years of active investing experience and served as buy side analyst at boutique research firm and family offices.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RGLD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RGLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RGLD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News