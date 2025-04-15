With the ongoing trade war likely to push inflation ever higher, Americans, among others, will likely begin tightening their belts, which will put pressure on many consumer discretionary companies. However, I believe that quick service fast food restaurants, such as McDonald's (
Trade War And Inflation Make Quick Service Fast Food Industry More Enticing
Summary
- High inflation and economic uncertainty will encourage consumers to watch their spending and shift towards cheaper offerings, like quick-service fast food.
- Quick service fast food chains source most of their ingredients at a local or national level, which should provide some insulation against tariffs.
- Crucially, some fast food companies, including McDonald's and YUM! did quite well during the Great Recession and could do well in the face of future economic headwinds.
