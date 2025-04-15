Trade War And Inflation Make Quick Service Fast Food Industry More Enticing

Apr. 15, 2025 10:25 AM ET, , , 1 Comment
APAC Investment News
114 Followers
(18min)

Summary

  • High inflation and economic uncertainty will encourage consumers to watch their spending and shift towards cheaper offerings, like quick-service fast food.
  • Quick service fast food chains source most of their ingredients at a local or national level, which should provide some insulation against tariffs.
  • Crucially, some fast food companies, including McDonald's and YUM! did quite well during the Great Recession and could do well in the face of future economic headwinds.

Elevated View of a Tray With Fries, a Hamburger and Lemonade

Digital Vision./DigitalVision via Getty Images

With the ongoing trade war likely to push inflation ever higher, Americans, among others, will likely begin tightening their belts, which will put pressure on many consumer discretionary companies. However, I believe that quick service fast food restaurants, such as McDonald's (

This article was written by

APAC Investment News
114 Followers
Markets rise and fall, booms come and go, and the world keeps ticking. Ultimately, I believe observing megatrends, as difficult as they can be to spot, let alone fully comprehend, can yield insights into the advance of human society, which in turn could pave the way for many useful investment insights. As society and technologies evolve, companies and other stakeholders will seize advantages. Figuring out which companies will take the best advantage of any given opportunities is not easy. I am especially interested in macrotrends, futurism, and increasingly, emerging technologies. However, as far as investing is concerned, it’s crucial to pay attention to the fundamentals, quality of leadership, product pipeline, and all the other details. In recent years, I have focused on marketing and business strategy, primarily for medium sized companies and startups. I have worked in international development, including overseas for a foreign Prime Minister’s office, as well as non-profit work in the United States. Among other tasks, I evaluated startups and emerging industries/technologies. I have also moonlighted as a technology and economic news journalist. Now I’m looking to tie everything together. While my personal interests will always keep megatrends and technological developments in mind, I do believe fundamentals and technicals are vital to uncovering opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MCD, WEN, YUM, WING over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
YUM--
Yum! Brands, Inc.
MCD--
McDonald's Corporation
WEN--
The Wendy's Company
MCDS:CA--
McDonald's Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News