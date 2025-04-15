NIO’s (NYSE:NIO) recent earnings were a mixed bag. The company reported over 40% YoY growth in deliveries and more than 400 basis point YoY improvement in gross margin. However, despite this improvement, the company reported an EPS and revenue miss. There has also
NIO: Trade War Could Be A Major Boon
Summary
- NIO stock has suffered a decline of over 30% since the recent earnings miss, but the company is showing a number of tailwinds which can boost sentiment.
- The vehicle deliveries and gross margin improvement were very impressive in the recent quarter.
- The recent trade war can improve NIO’s position in the premium segment, where it competes with Tesla, and lower the pricing pressure in the near term.
- NIO needs to improve its profitability, and the new trading equation between the EU and China would play a major role in the future growth potential of NIO.
- For the fiscal year ending Dec 2026, NIO stock is trading at a P/S ratio of only 0.48, which is one of the lowest among major EV stocks, making it quite attractive.
