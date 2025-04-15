Bears In Control On Wall Street Amid Economic Headwinds

Apr. 15, 2025 10:43 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX), SPY, QQQ, IWM, , , ,
Shubhm Mitessh Thakkar
176 Followers
(23min)

Summary

  • Tariffs announced by President Trump are stagflationary in nature, reducing US GDP growth and potentially increasing inflation, leading to lower corporate earnings and lower consumer spending.
  • Widening credit spreads signal tighter financial conditions, making corporate borrowing more expensive and potentially triggering a bear market due to increased economic risks.
  • Declining discretionary spending and low consumer confidence further threaten US GDP growth, with significant cutbacks in travel, home renovations, and other discretionary categories.
  • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 appear overvalued, and technical indicators like the Death Cross suggest a potential bear market.
  • For these reasons, I am downgrading the indices from 'Hold' to 'Sell'

bull and bear market concept with stock chart digital numbers crisis red price drop arrow down chart fall - stock market bear finance risk trend investment business and money losing moving economic

panida wijitpanya

Brief/Overview

In my previous article on the S&P 500 index, I cautioned that the valuations and the economy were causing concern. Additionally, I’d flagged the concentration of the top companies within the index, rising insider selling and over-optimism of retail investors

This article was written by

Shubhm Mitessh Thakkar
176 Followers
I am Shubhm Thakkar, an MBA student at the Indian Institute of Management—Indore. I cleared the CFA Level 1 examination that was held in May 2023 and the CFA Level 2 conducted in November 2024. IIM Indore consistently ranks in the Financial Times Top 100 Schools for MBA/ MiM.I have experience publishing on Seeking Alpha as part of my internship at Que Capital, which was a subsidiary of AlmaStreet Capital LLC—an entity that previously published on this platform. At AlmaStreet, I followed a GARP Approach - Growth At a Reasonable Price. I intend to use the GARP approach and a Value Investing approach to write my reports on Stocks and ETFs, varying depending on the industry that the stock is a part of and the stage of the business cycle.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SQQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
IWM
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News