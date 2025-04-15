PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PREKF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCPK:PREKF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 15, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Phillips - President & Chief Executive Officer

Pam Kazeil - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Mike Murphy - Vice President, Geosciences & Capital Markets

Conference Call Participants

Patrick O'Rourke - ATB Capital Markets

Aaron Bilkoski - TD Cowen

Jamie Kubik - CIBC

Jeremy McCrea - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, and welcome to PrairieSky Royalty Limited Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be given at the time. As a reminder, this call may be recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Andrew Phillips, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Andrew Phillips

Thank you, Michelle, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for dialing into the PrairieSky Q1 2025 conference call.

On the call from PrairieSky are Pam Kazeil, Dan Bertram, Mike Murphy, and myself, Andrew Phillips.

Before we begin, there are certain forward-looking information and statements in our commentary today, so I'd ask listeners and investors to review the forward-looking statements qualified in our press release and MD&A, which can be found on our website.

PrairieSky achieved record oil volumes of 13,502 barrels per day of net royalty production in the first quarter of 2025. Over 200 wells were spud in Q1, an increase of 26 wells from the same period in 2024. The average royalty rate on these new wells was 6.9% versus 6% last year. 52 new leases with 39 counterparties were signed, generating $5 million in lease issuance bonus.

Notably, in the quarter, we closed the Petro-Canada fee title package in Southeast Saskatchewan for $50 million. This asset is only 20% leased, which represents an opportunity for the