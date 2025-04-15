Global Leading Indicators, March 2025 - The World Before Tariffs, And After
Summary
- While global LEIs were still broadly rising at the end of Q1, momentum had begun to fade. We should now prepare for a sharp downturn.
- Trump’s tariff shock and its implications for global goods and capital mobility have effectively reset the clock.
- What did the global economy look like on the eve of this tariff shock? As it turns out, it was doing quite well.
