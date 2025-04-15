Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 15, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Cara Schembri - Chief Legal and Administrative Officer

Jennifer Hyman - Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chair

Siddharth Thacker - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Boone - JMP Securities

Cara Schembri

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. During this call, we will make references to our Q4 and fiscal year 2024 earnings presentation, which can be found in the Events & Presentation section of our Investor Relations website.

Before we begin, we would like to remind you that this call will include forward-looking statements. These statements include guidance and underlying assumptions for the first quarter of 2025 and fiscal year 2025 and statements regarding the impact of our business strategies and plans, our ability to drive subscriber growth and customer loyalty in a cost-efficient manner, and our planned increases in inventory.

During this call, we will also reference certain non-GAAP financial information. The presentation of this non-GAAP