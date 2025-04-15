Evolution Mining Limited (CAHPF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCPK:CAHPF) Q3 2025 Results Conference Call April 14, 2025 8:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Lawrie Conway - MD and CEO

Jake Klein - Executive Chair

Matt O’Neill - COO

Nancy Guay - CTO

Glen Masterman - VP Discovery

Conference Call Participants

Kate McCutcheon - Citi

Daniel Morgan - Barrenjoey

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Bowler - Macquarie

David Radclyffe - Global Mining Research

Meredith Schwarz - Bank of America

Al Harvey - JPMorgan

David Coates - Bell Potter Securities

Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs

Matthew Frydman - MST Financial

Operator

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Lawrie Conway, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Lawrie Conway

Thank you, Ashley, and good morning, everyone. I’m joined on the call today by Jake Klein, our Executive Chair; Matt O’Neill, our Chief Operating Officer; Nancy Guay, our Chief Technical Officer; Glen Masterman, our VP, Discovery; and Peter [Rocky] O’Connor, our GM, Investor Relations.

Today, in addition to releasing our March quarterly results, we’re excited to have announced the approval of the Cowal Open Pit Continuation project that will sustain the operation as a world-class number one asset for at least the next 17 years. Glen Masterman, our VP Discovery, tells me that we’re not discovering at Cowal, and I’m sure he is right. We have released a presentation pack today, and that is what [Audio Gap].

Turning to Slide 3. And I think it’s fair to say that we’ve had another successful quarter. On top of our day-to-day operations, though, we’ve made enormous progress on multiple value-accretive organic growth projects. As I said in January, our commitment has been to continue to build on the consistency of the past 4 quarters, and that is what we did in the March quarter. We are delivering to guidance.