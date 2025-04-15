I last wrote about Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) in late February when the stock was trading at $106 per share. The stock is down 12.8% since my article, against the S&P 500 (
Palantir Is Hiding In Plain Sight: Maintaining The Stock With A Buy
Summary
- I'm maintaining my buy on Palantir Technologies Inc. and see the pullback as a gift that keeps giving.
- I think Palantir's recent NATO contract for its Maven Smart System highlights its unique AI capabilities, further positioning it as a leader in high-stakes sectors like defense.
- I don't think justifying PLTR stock's high valuation is hard, as Palantir's impressive revenue and profitability growth, along with its expanding commercial and governmental revenue, justify its premium valuation.
- With upcoming 1Q25 earnings, I expect Palantir to beat expectations, driven by new customer acquisitions and continued momentum in both government and commercial sectors.
- I hereon share my sentiment on Palantir and why I see more upside ahead.
