I still have a bullish opinion of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd.(NYSE:SHG) (055550.KS) or "SFGCL".
My prior January 21, 2025, update touched on the company's financial outlook and its stance on cash returns.
The
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e., buying assets at a discount, e.g., net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e., buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!