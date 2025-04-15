I had previously written about how Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will be one of the primary beneficiaries of the AI era due to their close ties to leading AI lab Anthropic. I argued that AWS's ability to provide frontier Anthropic models would
Amazon Faces An Existential Crisis In Google Gemini (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Google's Gemini 2.5 AI model now dominates industry benchmarks, posing a significant threat to AWS's cloud business and its future growth trajectory.
- AWS' reliance on Anthropic models is now a disadvantage, as Google's exclusive Gemini models lure enterprises to Google Cloud Platform.
- Amazon's own AI model, Nova Pro, lags far behind competitors, further weakening AWS's position in the AI and cloud markets.
- Losing AI-driven workloads to Google Cloud could severely impact AWS' revenue and growth, jeopardizing Amazon's crown jewel.
