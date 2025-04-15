Intel: The Worst May Be Behind This Chip Giant

Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • The Intel Corporation stock selloff seen since mid-2021 has already priced in most of the bad news. Now, I think there are potential bullish catalysts for recovery.
  • Intel's Q4 FY2024 results showed resilience, with revenue and EPS beating expectations driven by Client Computing Group's performance.
  • The new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, and strategic moves like asset monetization and reduced CapEx aim to strengthen Intel's turnaround and market positioning.
  • Potential risks include U.S.-China trade tensions and skepticism about profitability, but bullish catalysts like the 18A process and AI PC market support a 40% upside for INTC stock.
Entrance of The Intel Museum in Silicon Valley.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Intro & Thesis

I first wrote about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) in late January 2024 with a "Hold" rating, stating that it was better to "avoid the laggard" and noting that while they were talking about their

Danil Sereda
