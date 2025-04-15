Snowflake: Valuation Is Running Way Too Hot Amid Slowing Growth (Rating Downgrade)

Apr. 15, 2025 11:59 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW) StockSNOW
Gary Alexander
30.83K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Snowflake's valuation remains high despite a 25% drop from YTD peaks, with a 10x EV/FY26 revenue multiple, making it less attractive compared to peers.
  • The company's consumption-based pricing model makes it vulnerable to macroeconomic headwinds, potentially leading to further downward revisions in growth expectations for FY26.
  • Q4 results showed a 27% y/y revenue growth but declining net revenue retention rates and slowing customer expansion, signaling potential future growth challenges.
  • Snowflake's resistance to cost-cutting amid slowing growth is concerning, with operating margins dropping and no significant efficiency improvements in sight.

AI - Artificial Intelligence - concept CPU quantum computing. Digital transformation and big data

MF3d

Recent market volatility has put a gaping dent in many momentum stocks, and perhaps no tech company has fallen faster and farther from grace than Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), the cloud data warehousing company.

During the pandemic, Snowflake was one of

This article was written by

Gary Alexander
30.83K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SNOW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SNOW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SNOW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News