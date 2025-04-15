Escalating trade tensions have led to steep declines in the price of oil and other commodities recently. Hussein Allidina, Managing Director and Head of Commodities at TD Asset Management, speaks with MoneyTalk’s Kim Parlee about the challenges facing commodity investors as
How Tariff Tensions Are Impacting The Outlook For Oil And Other Commodities
Summary
- The outlook for global oil demand amid tariff threats.
- How commodities can help to diversify a portfolio in times of volatility.
- Is gold still a safe haven play?
