As tourism normalizes and returns to pre-pandemic levels, many companies see rebounding revenues and margins. Being an online search platform, trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) receives positive spillovers of increased travel demand with improved topline performance. However, I have concerns about
trivago: I Think It's Dead Money
Summary
- trivago N.V. shows Q4 2024 topline growth and increased liquidity, benefiting from rebounding travel demand and improved operational efficiency despite inflation.
- Concerns include a business model easy to emulate, lagging digital innovation, shrinking book value, and increased competition from direct bookings by airlines and hotels.
- Technical analysis indicates bearish trends and potential price declines, with the stock not offering added value to portfolios at current valuations.
- Given sustainability concerns and competitive pressures, I recommend a sell rating for trivago N.V., as it doesn't justify the investment risk.
