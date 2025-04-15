Ceri Breeze

Our top story so far, banks are making hay while the volatility sun shines, cashing in on a turbulent market.

Following a strong quarterly report Monday from Goldman Sachs (GS), thanks to equity sales and trading, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Citi (C) earnings reports exceeded Wall Street expectations, also showing trading outperformance.

BofA turned in a bottom-line and top-line beats, helped by sales and trading revenue growth at its Global Markets division.

CEO Brian Moynihan said the bank's year-over-year 18% increase in GAAP EPS "reflected growth in net interest income and fee income, while sales and trading delivered its 12th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth."

But he also said: “We potentially face a changing economy.”

Bank of America sees net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis rising $15.5 billion-$15.7 billion by Q4 2025 (vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $15.6 billion). That would be up from $14.6 billion in Q1.

Citigroup reaffirmed 2025 guidance and its Q1 earnings and revenue beat estimates, with strong performance in its markets and investment banking businesses.

The bank kept its 2025 guidance unchanged, subject to macro and market conditions. It expects net interest income, ex-markets, up 2%-3% from 2024. Full-year revenue is expected to be ~$83.1 billion to $84.1 billion, compared with its prior view of $83.5 billion to $84.5 billion, vs. the average analyst estimate of $83.6 billion.

Ian Bezek, Investing Group Leader for Ian's Inside Corner, called the results excellent, with equity and fixed income trading results “particularly robust.” But he also noted a "15% rise in year-over-year costs related to potential credit losses, and that trend could accelerate in Q2 thanks to uncertainty from the tariff situation."

Among other active stocks, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) raised its full-year sales outlook with its Q1 results, while its sector is bracing for new tariffs under the Trump administration.

J&J reaffirmed its full-year EPS outlook of $10.50–$10.70 on a non-GAAP basis while raising its reported sales outlook to $91 billion to $91.8 billion from the $89.2 billion to $90 billion issued three months ago.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is gaining on a report that activist Elliott Investment Management has accumulated a more than $1.5 billion stake.

Bloomberg says Elliott is expected to engage with the software and networking company to help boost its share price, but specifics aren’t known.

And Albertsons (ACI) is struggling as the grocery chain’s soft EPS guidance offset a better-than-expected profit in the fourth quarter.

For 2025, the company is projecting adjusted EPS of $2.03 to $2.16, falling below the consensus estimate of $2.30 per. Additionally, identical sales are expected to increase 1.5% to 2.5% with adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion versus 2.0% growth in identical sales and adjusted EBITDA of $4.005 billion in the previous year.

In today’s trading, the major averages are bouncing around in choppy trading.

The S&P 500 (SP500) saw an ominous technical signal flash on Monday with the Death Cross. That’s when the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average and, as its name implies, it’s bearish.

The last time that happened with the benchmark index was 3 years ago.

Meanwhile, Societe Generale noted that history has a warning for high-tariff environments.

Two of the biggest tariff eras in U.S. history saw a sharp decline in large-cap earnings.

Strategist Manish Kabra says: "The history of high tariffs shows extreme danger: 1890s McKinley Tariff led ~60% EPS drop in S&P 500; 1930s Smoot-Hawley Tariff led 70% drop."

Looking to the economy, the Empire State Manufacturing Index rose to -8.10 in April from -20 in March, compared with the -12.80 consensus.

Pantheon Macro economists Oliver Allen says: “Companies anticipate a sharp downturn ahead, with the expected business conditions index dropping to -7.4, from 12.7, the second-lowest reading since this component’s all-time low, in 2001. The drop in the capex expectations index, to 1.6, from 9.2, means it has now reversed essentially all of its initial jump in late 2024, consistent with a freeze on investment plans.”

“Meanwhile, the prices paid and received components jumped, both to their highest levels since September 2022, another indication of the building upward pressure on core goods inflation from the new tariffs,” he said.

In other news of note, Uber (UBER) and Waymo are readying for the launch of commercial robotaxi services in Atlanta.

Uber is now looking to see how many of its customers in the city are interested in a Waymo robotaxi service.

The two companies said in September 2024 that they were looking to launch in Atlanta and Austin in early 2025. Waymo services started on Uber in Austin in March.

Under the collaboration, Uber handles vehicle maintenance, charging and access management through its app. Waymo monitors the tech, autonomous operations and rider assistance.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, BofA’s April Fund Manager Survey is out with a unique stat. Money managers have never been this worried about a single event.

A potential trade war and the threat of a resulting global recession is the biggest tail risk, with 80% of fund managers surveyed listing it as a concern. That’s the highest level of consensus around a single risk factor since BofA began tracking tail risks 15 years ago.

Beyond the looming threat of a trade war, other concerns, albeit to a far lesser extent, were inflationary pressures prompting aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and a potential crash in the U.S. dollar triggered by a foreign buyers’ strike. Worries about an AI bubble have almost disappeared, at 1%.

For fans of contrarian indicators, this is the 5th most bearish survey in 25 years, which may point to a time to buy.