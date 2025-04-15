Check Point Software: Likely Limited Impact Of Tariffs, But I Remain Cautious

Summary

  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is set to report Q1 '25 earnings on April 23, with analysts expecting $2.19 adjusted EPS and $636.27m in sales.
  • Despite historical performance, I expect the company to beat estimates but don't foresee a significant share price swing unless outlook guidance changes.
  • Key concerns include potential downward revisions in outlook due to economic uncertainty and tariff impacts on customer spending and infrastructure upgrades.
  • I recommend holding off on investing in CHKP stock until more clarity is provided post-earnings report and conference call.

Introduction

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) is due to report its Q1 ’25 earnings on the 23 of April before the market opens, so I wanted to take a look at what should we expect in terms

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

