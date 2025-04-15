Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 15, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jessica Moore - Vice President, Investor Relations

Joaquin Duato - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

John Reed - EVP, Innovative Medicine, R&D

Joseph Wolk - EVP, Chief Financial Officer

Jennifer Taubert - EVP, Worldwide Chairman, Innovative Medicine

Tim Schmid - EVP, Worldwide Chairman, MedTech

Conference Call Participants

Lawrence Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Chris Schott - JPMorgan

Asad Haider - Goldman Sachs

Danielle Antalffy - UBS

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Joanne Wuensch - Citibank

Vamil Divan - Guggenheim Securities

Matt Miksic - Barclays

Tim Anderson - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Johnson & Johnson's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session of the conference. This call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Johnson & Johnson. You may begin.

Jessica Moore

Hello, everyone. This is Jessica Moore, Vice President of Investor Relations for Johnson & Johnson. Welcome to our company's review of business results for the first quarter of 2025 and our updated financial outlook.

A few logistics before we get into the details. As a reminder, you can find additional materials, including today's presentation and associated schedules on the Investor Relations section of the Johnson & Johnson website at investor.jnj.com.

Please note that this presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the company's future operating and financial performance, market position, and business strategy. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current expectations of future events using the information available as of the date of this recording and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those