Verizon Q1 Preview: Defensive Play With A Solid Dividend, But Don't Rush The Entry
Summary
- Verizon Communications Inc. is a defensive, dividend-focused stock, ideal for stability and income, not growth, with a 6.1% yield and consistent performance.
- The company outperformed in Q4 2024, meeting or exceeding targets, with strong broadband and wireless growth, and significant debt reduction.
- Despite cautious analyst forecasts for Q1 2025, Evercore ISI upgraded Verizon, citing underestimated broadband strategy and solid subscriber trends.
- VZ stock trades at a significant discount to the sector, making it attractive for income-focused investors seeking stability and steady cash flow.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.