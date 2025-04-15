The Height Of Policy Uncertainty

Neuberger Berman
Summary

  • Domestic equities saw their weakest quarter since 2022, with the S&P 500 down 5.6% in March and 4.3% for the quarter due to continued tariff uncertainty.
  • Global diversification in portfolios has proven effective so far this year, as developed non-U.S. equities outperformed U.S. markets, boosted by fiscal stimulus in Europe - particularly Germany - and favorable currency dynamics.
  • Portfolio rebalancing and active management across sub-asset class, style and region remain key amid volatility.

A well-diversified global portfolio has fared better than one more concentrated in U.S. markets so far this year, showing the merits of diversification across asset classes and regions, especially during periods of volatility.

In Short

  • Domestic equities saw

Neuberger Berman
