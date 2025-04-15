Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 15, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Lee McIntyre - Investor Relations

Brian Moynihan - Chair, Chief Executive Officer

Alastair Borthwick - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research

John McDonald - Truist Securities

Jim Mitchell - Seaport Global Securities

Glenn Schorr - Evercore

Mike Mayo - Wells Fargo Securities

Erika Najarian - UBS

Matt O'Connor - Deutsche Bank

Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley

Ken Houston - Autonomous Research

Gerard Cassidy - RBC

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to today's Bank of America Q1 Earnings Results. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. I will be standing by if you should need any assistance.

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Lee McIntyre.

Lee McIntyre

Good morning. Thank you. Thank you for joining the call to review our first quarter results. Our earnings release documents are available on the Investor Relations section of the bankofamerica.com website. Those documents include the earnings presentation that we will make reference to during the call.

First, our CEO, Brian Moynihan, will make some opening comments before Alastair Borthwick, our CFO, discusses the details of the quarter.

Let me just remind you that we may make forward-looking statements and refer to non-GAAP financial measures during the call. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause our actual results to materially differ from expectations are detailed in our earnings materials, as well as our SEC filings available on the website. Information about non-GAAP financial measures including reconciliations to U.S. GAAP can also be found in our earnings materials on the website.

With that, Brian, let's get started.

Brian Moynihan

Thank