HubSpot May Face International And Revenue Model Headwinds

Apr. 15, 2025 2:41 PM ETHubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) StockHUBS
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • HubSpot's stock has declined since mid-February, despite continued revenue growth and customer retention.
  • The CRM market is expected to grow significantly, driven by AI and automation, presenting positive growth dynamics for HubSpot.
  • Financially, HubSpot has shown improved operating leverage and positive earnings, but high stock-based compensation and a premium market valuation raise concerns.
  • Given uncertainties in international markets, SMB customer sensitivity, and AI integration impacts, I'm a neutral Hold on HUBS in the near term.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

CRM Businessman Holding Global Structure Networking and CRM Connectivity, Customer Engagement, Data Management, Efficiency, and Social Network.

Lahiru Lakmal/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Outlook

HubSpot’s (NYSE:HUBS) stock has sold off since mid-February, in concert with many other software and broader technology industry stocks.

The company's topline revenue growth and customer retention have been encouraging, as has its

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones
20.94K Followers

Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs and public software companies.

He also leads the investing group IPO Edge, which offers actionable information on growth stocks through first-look IPO filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HUBS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HUBS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HUBS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News