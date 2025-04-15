Global financial markets have been rocked by the introduction of Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs, causing widespread disruption and uncertainty. As these tariffs have tanked $2.4 trillion in market value, investors scrambled to protect their assets, leading to a profit-taking gold sell-off. But
Gold Is A Safe Haven From Trumponomics
Summary
- Gold is still the ultimate safe haven asset even as it sees a temporary tumble from investors cutting their losses, as evidenced by its new all-time highs.
- Gold, silver, and platinum remain exempt from the tariffs, positioning precious metals to weather the trade war storm as gold retakes all-time highs and beyond.
- If the Fed decides that QE is needed to stave off a recession, gold will rocket even higher as inflationary money printing devalues the dollar.
