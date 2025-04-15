I have recently written an article on CVS Health, where I have highlighted the issues pharmacy companies have been facing over the past few years. There is one main difference between CVS and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:
Walgreens: Acquisition Is The Best-Case Scenario For The Company
Summary
- Walgreens Boots Alliance faces significant challenges, including rising inflation, heavy competition, and decreasing profitability, making it a Hold if the acquisition by Sycamore goes through.
- The company's financial health is concerning, with declining net income, negative free cash flow, and high debt levels, increasing the vulnerability to financial downturns.
- WBA's lack of its own Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) puts it at a disadvantage compared to CVS, which owns Caremark and can better manage drug prices.
- If the acquisition proceeds, there's a potential 34.92% upside for shareholders; without it, WBA is overvalued, and I would rate it a Strong Sell.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.