Viking Therapeutics: Trading The Volatility Of The Weight Loss Drug Market

Biologics
Investing Group Leader
(13min)

Summary

  • Viking Therapeutics, Inc. stock has dropped ~35% amid market volatility, but Pfizer's withdrawal of danuglipron boosts VK2735's prospects as a leading oral GLP-1 for obesity.
  • Goldman Sachs' Neutral rating highlights risks like high entry barriers, competition, and potential need for additional financing, impacting VK2735's commercial viability.
  • Despite strong Phase II data, VK2735 faces competition from innovative obesity treatments, and strategic partnerships or buyouts could be crucial for Viking's success.
  • I maintain a high conviction in VKTX stock, adjusting my strategy to monitor technical indicators for potential buying opportunities and aiming for long-term growth in my portfolio.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Compounding Healthcare. Learn More »

Three Dimensional Graph Of Volatile Data From Sticks And Spheres

peepo

It has been roughly 3 months since my last Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) article, where I discussed how VKTX had dropped 50% despite strong clinical progress in obesity and NASH due to broader concerns in the

Thank you for reading my research on Seeking Alpha. If you want to learn even more about my method and how I discover these investment opportunities, please check out my subscription marketplace service, Compounding Healthcare, and sign up for a free trial.  

This article was written by

Biologics
9.34K Followers

Biologics is a full-time healthcare investor who developed a passion for biotech and life saving therapies after working in the medical field for years. His trade focus is around innovative companies developing breakthrough therapies and/or pharmaceuticals with catalysts for potential acquisitions.

He is the leader of the investing group Compounding Healthcare. Features of the group include: Several model healthcare portfolios, a weekly newsletter, a daily watchlist, and chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VKTX, LLY, PFE, NVO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VKTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VKTX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VKTX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News