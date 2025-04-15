Caterpillar: Not Bottomed Yet; Sales Down, Tariffs Up

  • Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) faces short-term challenges with declining sales, lower growth, and tariff impacts, leading to a sell rating despite its strong industry presence.
  • CAT's 2024 revenue dropped 3% YoY, with significant declines in construction and resource segments, and only Latin America showing slight growth.
  • Tariffs and economic uncertainty are expected to further reduce demand and profitability, with CAT needing to boost U.S. production to mitigate these effects.
  • While CAT remains a long-term industry leader, current unfavorable factors suggest revisiting investment in the second half of 2025.

The heavy machinery industry forms the backbone of global infrastructure and development. The updated framework of buildings and land, energy and transportation needs, and new construction are all reliant on heavy machines and equipment.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) (

I am an investment author with passion for finance and global markets. I enjoy gearing toward economic analysis, specifically on a macro level. Through current and forward looking market trends, fundamental and technical analysis, my goal is to provide investors and readers with the tools and knowledge to make informed and confident investment decisions. I am always open to feedback and hope you enjoy my writing!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

