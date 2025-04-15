Oil Price Outlook: IEA Downgrades And China Imports

Dean Popplewell
3.48K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • Brent Oil prices remain rangebound amid trade tensions and fluctuating demand forecasts.
  • IEA lowers oil demand growth projections, while China's imports show an increase.
  • Technical analysis indicates key support levels at 63.00, 61.00, and 60.00, with resistance at 66.42, 68.17, and 69.35.

Golden Oil Bubbles

Jonathan Knowles

By Zain Vawda

Brent crude prices continue to consolidate and remain largely rangebound. The market is dealing with the U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestions of new tariff exemptions, as well as China's oil imports which increased, but this was balanced out

This article was written by

Dean Popplewell
Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

