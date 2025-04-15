General Motors Company (GM) BofA Securities Automotive Summit 2025 (Transcript)

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) BofA Securities Automotive Summit 2025 April 15, 2025 9:40 AM ET

Company Participants

John Roth - VP of Global Cadillac

Conference Call Participants

John Murphy - BofA Securities

John Murphy

Thanks, everybody, for getting settled in on a timely fashion. We appreciate that. Next up, we have John Roth, Vice President of Global Cadillac at General Motors. I think from our perspective, GM is arguably one of the companies that's sort of the leading tip of the spear in the industry transformation with its EV efforts, AV efforts, OnStar Insurance efforts and other sort of verticals within the industry. We think they're really playing way ahead of the curve versus a lot of the rest of the industry.

And one of the hidden gems and not so hidden gems, but one of the real gems is Cadillac that we don't think gets enough airtime and there's huge opportunity. John has been Head of Global Cadillac since June of 2023, has been in the industry for, I'll just say, a few decades, a little over 30 years. So he's battle-tested. He's now leading the charge at Cadillac. And as I mentioned, I mean, the product portfolio is great. It's growing. There's more and more product coming. So to really hear about the real opportunity for Cadillac, we have John Roth. And I'll turn it over to John to give his opening remarks before we grill him. So John, kick it off, please.

John Roth

Okay. Sounds good. Yes. So I appreciate being with all of you today. I'm going to stand up here and grab the clicker. But we've heard a lot about all the headwinds in the industry. So I'm going to ask you to pause that headwind conversation just for a little bit today, and let's talk a little bit about the