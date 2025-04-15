I first invested in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) in February 2022 after the stock declined sharply (almost 30%) in the first few weeks of trading in 2022. Back then, I was convinced of Palantir's
Palantir: Evaluating The Strength Of The Moat (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- I first invested in Palantir Technologies Inc. in February 2022, and on the back of a 600% surge, it is high time to see if holding the stock is justifiable.
- According to Warren Buffett, investing in businesses with durable competitive advantages is key to success. This analysis aims to understand the strength of Palantir's moat.
- AIP offers PLTR flexibility with LLMs and an enterprise-first focus, but it's too early to assess its full competitive strength.
- To fully understand Palantir's moat - or the lack of it - we need to study its unique tech stack, deep government integration with Gotham, and Foundry's seamless data management.
