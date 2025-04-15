Managing Potential Market Pivots With Options

Apr. 15, 2025 5:32 PM ETUPRO, SPY
Michael Gettings
Investing Group Leader
(13min)

Summary

  • Market environments can be divided into two types: Hedge-Advantaged Markets and Potential-Pivot Markets. Today we're in the latter type.
  • When VIX and S&P IVs exceed 20%, markets are typically down, but per mean reversion, they're prone to an upside pivot; yet negative sentiment can prevail for indefinite periods.
  • Option structures can customize upside/downside exposures. Understand volatility's mean reversion, future price probability distributions, and Black Scholes for effective assessments.
  • Straight calls can be less risky than holding SPY, but in this market, a structure that improves the win ratio and constrains downside is probably best.
  • Never use puts to hedge equity positions in stressed markets when implied volatilities are high. The risk-return tradeoff is very poor.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at EZV Algorithms. Learn More »
Business people riding roller coaster

John M Lund Photography Inc

Introduction

As you read this, look for three takeaways:

  1. Never use puts to hedge equity positions in stressed markets when implied volatilities are high, and
  2. When market stress is evident, ratio spreads of late-dated long calls with near-dated short calls can

If you struggle with confidence when markets are troubled, consider a more quantitative focus. Emotional investing can be destructive; it's better to have the confidence that you can tolerate the worst outcomes and rational protocols to govern decisions without panic.  At EZV Algorithms, we constrain loss potential with structured risk-mitigation tools and provide signals to exit before any big downturn.  Signals are formulated based on changes in the VIX term structure.  Sign up for a two-week trial and put an end to your second guessing every market move.

This article was written by

Michael Gettings
2.55K Followers

Michael Gettings is CEO of RiskCentrix, a firm that specializes in the establishment of disciplined programs for risk mitigation. He draws on 27 years of quantitative experience and 35 years in finance to create models and provide assessments of changes in the VIX term structure to identify high-risk intervals and avoid drawdowns.

Michael runs the investing group EZV Algorithms where he focuses on drawdown protection and outsized returns by decoding the VIX futures curve, identifying cycles of risk-on/risk-off psychology early, as those cycles emerge. Using both the core VIX algorithm and tail-risk hedges to remove the debilitating guess work from investment decisions, Michael helps investors hedge against downside and accelerate returns. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade a basket of ETFs and any tickers mentioned using the algorithms described as well as other analyses. I follow the algorithm very closely, but my own decisions could diverge occasionally based on personal circumstances. The algorithm monitors daily performance and periodically recalibrates parameters and triggers in a stepwise sequence. New calibrations are applied prospectively only, and not to the historical period from which they were derived. The algorithm described and the discussions herein are intended to provide a perspective on the probability of outcomes based on historical modeled performance. While I track one or more reference portfolios, I make no recommendations as to specific investments. I reserve the right to make changes to the algorithm and my own portfolio as I deem appropriate. Neither modeled performance nor past performance are any guarantee of future results.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UPRO--
ProShares UltraPro S&P500 ETF
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News