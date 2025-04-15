Between raising and lowering tariffs on imported goods, President Donald Trump made time last week to sign an executive order aimed at reviving America’s “beautiful clean coal industry.” The order outlines an ambitious strategy to reclassify coal as a critical mineral, reopen federal lands
Trump's Coal Comeback Could Face A Brutal Economic Reality
Summary
- President Trump's executive order aims to revive the U.S. coal industry by reclassifying coal as a critical mineral and fast-tracking environmental reviews.
- Despite a short-term boost for coal stocks, the long-term investment case favors renewables due to their lower costs and growing market share.
- Coal's economic viability is declining, with renewables like solar and wind becoming cheaper and more efficient alternatives for power generation.
- The global energy transition is accelerating, and investors should focus on renewable energy to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on future growth.
