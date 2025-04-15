Greystone Logistics, Inc. (GLGI) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCQB:GLGI) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 15, 2025 2:00 PM ET

Brendan Hopkins - IR

Warren Kruger - CEO

Anthony Perala - Punch & Associates

Robert Littlehale - JP Morgan

Warren Kruger

Well, hello, everyone, and thank you very much for joining the call today. We've -- as you -- most of you know, you've probably seen the Q that was filed last week, and then we had a follow-up press release this morning. And I'll briefly just go over it. We had a nice quarter.

We had $14 million 315 -- almost $316,000 for the quarter, with an EBITDA of $3 million. We were at $6.78 million in EBITDA for the nine month period. As a lot of you may know, and most of you do know, our year runs June 1