Netflix Earnings Preview: Everyone's Bullish, But Tough Compares In 2025

Summary

  • Netflix reports their first quarter, ’25 after the closing bell on Thursday, April 17th, 2025, with street consensus expecting $10.5 billion in expected revenue growth.
  • Netflix, even with the expected price hike this quarter (the latest Netflix price increase just came through this month), faces very tough compares in 2025.
  • While expected revenue for Q1 ’25 is inline with previous quarters, both operating income and expected EPS growth for Q1 ’25 is well below 2024’s actual growth rates.

Netflix Headquarters

hapabapa

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reports their first quarter, ’25 after the closing bell on Thursday, April 17th, 2025, with Street consensus expecting $10.5 billion in expected revenue growth, $3 billion in operating income and $5.72 in earnings per share (EPS) for expected year-over-year growth of 12%, 14% and 5% respectively.

