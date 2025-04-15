Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reports their first quarter, ’25 after the closing bell on Thursday, April 17th, 2025, with Street consensus expecting $10.5 billion in expected revenue growth, $3 billion in operating income and $5.72 in earnings per share (EPS) for expected year-over-year growth of 12%, 14% and 5% respectively.
Netflix Earnings Preview: Everyone's Bullish, But Tough Compares In 2025
Summary
- Netflix reports their first quarter, ’25 after the closing bell on Thursday, April 17th, 2025, with street consensus expecting $10.5 billion in expected revenue growth.
- Netflix, even with the expected price hike this quarter (the latest Netflix price increase just came through this month), faces very tough compares in 2025.
- While expected revenue for Q1 ’25 is inline with previous quarters, both operating income and expected EPS growth for Q1 ’25 is well below 2024’s actual growth rates.
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.
Recommended For You
About NFLX Stock
Compare to Peers