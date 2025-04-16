On Tuesday morning, we got the first update on regional manufacturing activity for April with the release of the New York Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Survey. The headline reading came in better than expected, rising from a 15-month low of -20 last
NY Fed Shows Weak Demand And Flying Prices
Summary
- The headline reading came in better than expected, rising from a 15-month low of -20 last month to -8.1 in April.
- As such, April's reading of -0.12 is the worst since April 2020, and before that, only the Great Recession and 2001 saw weaker expectations.
- The drop in expectations indices has led to record lows in some. That applies to new orders and shipment expectations, with current condition indices for both categories also remaining in contraction.
