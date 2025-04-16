What will a weak global macroeconomy mean for an already-struggling business? I encourage investors to continue to deploy careful stock picking in order to not find out firsthand. Already, we've seen many indicators that consumer demand is waning, ranging from slowdowns at
Eventbrite: Missteps Will Lead This Company Lower
Summary
- Shares of Eventbrite will continue to see downside as macro headwinds weigh on discretionary consumer spending on events and tickets.
- EB reversed its policy of organizer fees for free events, which was launched to much backlash in FY23.
- The company noted that overall ticketing trends have improved since then, but it will face a $20 million (6 point y/y) headwind in revenue next year due to eliminating fees.
- Despite numerous operating risks, the company isn't exactly a value stock at ~12x forward adjusted EBITDA.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.