FDJ United (LFDJF) Q1 2025 Sales/ Trading Statement Call

FDJ United (OTCPK:LFDJF) Q1 2025 Sales/ Trading Statement Call April 15, 2025

Company Participants

Pascal Chaffard - EVP, Finance, Performance & Strategy

Conference Call Participants

Ed Young - Morgan Stanley

Matthew Spiegelman - LWC

Joe Thomas - HSBC

Jaafar Mestari - BNP Paribas

Philip Constantinou - Bridger

Pascal Chaffard

Thank you, and good evening to you all. First, I would like to apologize for this unusual late call due to the Board that has been held exceptionally today this afternoon. You might have read the press release that we published a few minutes ago, and the presentation that I'm going to comment is available online or will be in the coming minutes in the Investors section of our corporate website. I will keep this Q1 2025 revenue presentation brief to allow maximum time for the Q&A questions.

So if we begin with the highlights, during the first quarter of 2025, our revenue amounted to €925 million. It's an increase of 30% year-on-year on a reported basis, and it's a 1% decline at comparable perimeter. We saw a good momentum in French lottery and retail sports betting with revenue up 4% to €640 million based on stakes up 6%.

The retail revenue was up 2%, but based on stakes up 5%, which shows a good dynamic in our point of sale. The gap between revenue and stakes is explained by sports betting results unfavorable to the operator, notably in football. I will come back to that later. In comparison, the lottery revenue was more closely