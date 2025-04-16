Zeroes Across The Board

Jason Kelly
Summary

  • Tuesday granted Wall Street a welcome rest, closing in a sea of zeroes resembling salary negotiations at an unpaid internship fair.
  • The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) simmered down to 30 after last week’s tariff shock sent it boiling into the 50s.
  • Trade remains the big question mark enchilada, as markets search for tariff off-ramps from the administration’s opening salvo of shock and awe.
  • The New York Fed’s April Empire State Manufacturing Index rose to -8.10 in April from March’s -20.00, beating expectations.

Shining Yellow Glass 0 Percent Symbol Among Black 0 Percent Symbols on Black Background

spawns/E+ via Getty Images

Tuesday granted Wall Street a welcome rest, closing in a sea of zeroes resembling salary negotiations at an unpaid internship fair. Morning gains faded into the ether, but when the worst anyone can muster is a 0.4% loss, we’ll call

The Kelly Letter rebalances to a growth target every quarter—no forecasting. This automated system beat the S&P 500 both pre- and post-pandemic.

