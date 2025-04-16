SES AI Will Report Q1-2025 Results Next Week With Higher Revenues Expected

Summary

  • SES AI uses computational AI to produce better electrolytes for electric batteries.
  • The company has recently brought its electric batteries to market for use in EVs, drones, robotics, UAMs, and energy storage.
  • SES AI reported its first revenues last quarter (Q4-2024) and expects increased revenues for Q1-2025.
  • The company's stock is down 60% over the last years and remains undervalued.
  • I rate the stock as a Strong Buy and consider the risks.

Lithium Solid State Battery for EV Electric Vehicle, new research and development batteries with solid electrolyte energy storage for automotive car industry, cathode

Just_Super

SES AI (NYSE:SES) develops and manufactures Li-Metal and Li-ion batteries for EVs, drones, UAMs, robotics, and battery energy storage (BESS). The company uses computational AI systems to develop the most advanced electrolytes for electric batteries. SES AI reported its first revenues last quarter (Q4) and estimates

