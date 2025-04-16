SES AI (NYSE:SES) develops and manufactures Li-Metal and Li-ion batteries for EVs, drones, UAMs, robotics, and battery energy storage (BESS). The company uses computational AI systems to develop the most advanced electrolytes for electric batteries. SES AI reported its first revenues last quarter (Q4) and estimates
SES AI Will Report Q1-2025 Results Next Week With Higher Revenues Expected
Summary
- SES AI uses computational AI to produce better electrolytes for electric batteries.
- The company has recently brought its electric batteries to market for use in EVs, drones, robotics, UAMs, and energy storage.
- SES AI reported its first revenues last quarter (Q4-2024) and expects increased revenues for Q1-2025.
- The company's stock is down 60% over the last years and remains undervalued.
- I rate the stock as a Strong Buy and consider the risks.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.