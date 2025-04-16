Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) reported a mixed Q1. Revenue jumped to $1.43 billion, exceeding analyst estimates by a modest 1.42%, and the adjusted EPS climbed to $1.88, falling short of street expectations by -2.66%. Initially, post-market, the stock saw declines of approximately -3%, but as the conference
Interactive Brokers Q1: Rating Upgrade Despite -8% Drop Post Market
Summary
- Interactive Brokers reported mixed Q1 results, with revenue surpassing analyst estimates but EPS falling short.
- Despite a 32% YoY rise in accounts and a 36% YoY increase in commission revenue, concerns about client deleverage impacted the stock performance post-market.
- IBKR announced a 28% dividend increase and a 4 x 1 stock split, alongside expanded cryptocurrency offerings during the quarter.
- Given the fairer valuation with the stock drop, I upgrade my rating from "sell" to "hold" despite mid-term headwinds in trading volume due to lower asset levels.
