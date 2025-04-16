Danger Ahead, Hold These Cash Funds

John Bowman
Summary

  • I am holding 20% of my portfolio in cash due to expected market volatility and potential economic downturns, particularly with the upcoming Q1 GDP reading.
  • My cash is allocated between iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, each with distinct advantages and risks.
  • SGOV offers liquidity and stability during high volatility, while JAAA provides higher yields but can experience temporary liquidity issues during market turbulence.
  • I recommend holding a significant cash position in these funds to navigate the anticipated market instability and potential recession, reassessing after April 30th.

dog money and piggy bank

damedeeso

Introduction

My portfolio is about 20% cash currently.

Even though I think recession fears are overblown, I am expecting market volatility to continue until the US settles the trade disputes that have led it to have the

This article was written by

John "Jack" Bowman is a registered investment advisor, economics educator, research analyst, and commentator from Southern California. He mostly covers macroeconomics, income-focused investments, and portfolio management. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SGOV, JAAA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

