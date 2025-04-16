Canada's Housing Market Downturn Grinds Into Year Four

Apr. 15, 2025 11:10 PM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Danielle Park, CFA
6.07K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • Market consensus pegs a 58% probability that the Bank of Canada will hold its overnight rate at 2.75% tomorrow, with a 42% chance of a 25-bp cut to 2.50%.
  • The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) reported today that home sales fell 9.3% year-over-year in March and are down 20% nationally compared with November 2024.
  • The last time Canada experienced a national home price decline lasting more than two years was during the early 1990s housing correction, which spanned approximately from 1990 to 1996.

Aerial view of Residential Distratic at Major MacKenzie Dr. and Islinton Ave., detached and duplex house at Woodbridge and Kleinburg, Vaughan, Canada

jimfeng

Market consensus pegs a 58% probability that the Bank of Canada will hold its overnight rate at 2.75% tomorrow, with a 42% chance of a 25 bp cut to 2.50%.

This morning’s milder-than-expected Canadian inflation news, CPI of 2.3% year-over-year

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA
6.07K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWC--
iShares MSCI Canada ETF
FLCA--
Franklin FTSE Canada ETF
BBCA--
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF
VCE:CA--
Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF
BMQWF--
BMO Equal Weight REITS Index ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News