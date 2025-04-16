AVUV: Time To Rebalance After Recent Dip

Summary

  • AVUV employs favorable factor regression statistics, asset correlations, and offers strong total and risk-adjusted returns, making it a top small-cap value fund.
  • Despite recent underperformance, AVUV's valuation is attractive, trading at a fraction of the S&P 500's multiple, suggesting potential for future gains.
  • Historical data shows US Small Cap Value outperforms US Large Cap with a 13.33% CAGR and better Sharpe ratio, indicating superior risk-adjusted returns.
  • Rebalancing towards AVUV could be wise, given the high S&P 500 multiples and AVUV's potential for mean reversion and future expansion.

Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF

I wrote an article on Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) and why I believe it is the best of the small-cap value funds. Per the takeaway section, AVUV

The author is a mechanical engineer. He holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and an M.B.A in Finance. He employs evidence and factor-based investing in his personal portfolio.He will sometimes take small positions in stocks he believes are trading at a discount.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVUV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

