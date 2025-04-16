Maran Capital Management Q4 2024 Letter

insta_photos/iStock via Getty Images

Dear Partners and Friends,

The partnership eked out a gain of +0.1%1 in the first quarter and has declined slightly since. As this letter goes to print, the partnership has returned approximately -2% year-to-date.2 Over the past five years, the partnership compounded at a rate of greater than 18% annually, net. Our net alpha relative to the Russell 2000 since inception has been 8.4 percentage points per year.

I’m pleased with how the partnership fared in recent months. By contrast, the Russell 2000 is down over -16% year-to-date. But the goal of investing is not simply to minimize drawdowns. If it were, we could sit in cash and call it a day. Instead, we are focused on generating superior risk-adjusted returns over the long term and accept volatility as part of that journey.

Volatility is not just something that we tolerate. We also invite it, as it can create opportunity. Of course, one must be in a position to take advantage of said opportunity, and that means having the ideas, temperament, capital, and, in the case of a professional investor, alignment with one’s partners to do so.

It’s easy for investors to become paralyzed when markets are collapsing. This is especially true if they are fully invested, levered, or invested in levered companies, expensive stocks, or companies they don’t fully understand.

“Invest in preparedness, not prediction.” — Nassim Taleb “Predicting rain doesn’t count, building arks does.” — Warren Buffett

I discussed the concept of position, don’t predict a year ago in my 1Q 2024 letter, in which I highlighted our differentiated positioning across the pillars of growth, leverage (or lack thereof), valuation, and catalysts. I broached the topic again in the second quarter, writing:

Volatility has increased in the market, and it seems to be catching some people off guard. This is not to say that I predicted this bout of volatility, but just that I always attempt to be both positioned and mentally prepared for periods of increased volatility—they are inherent to the nature of markets.

The markets have certainly experienced another episode of volatility in the past few weeks. I didn’t predict the magnitude of the tariffs that were announced on April 2, but our typically conservative positioning has thus far served us well in their wake. We came into April with a large net cash position in the fund, and many of our portfolio companies have large net cash positions on their balance sheets.

While caution and sensible positioning are always warranted, crises and market panics can be opportunities to generate meaningful wealth. There are certainly babies being thrown out with the bathwater as we speak. We won’t be forced or panic sellers; I hope we’ll be on the other side of those trades, taking advantage.

Tariffs have been announced, paused, escalated (with China), and deescalated (in the case of phones and electronics) in just two weeks. Given that, it is too early to have much conviction about where they may shake out. The consensus on tariffs is that they are stagflationary—that is, they can be expected to create “higher inflation and slower growth” (as Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, said in his remarks on April 4.)3 They will likely pressure the profits of many companies. Powell also used the word “uncertain” six times in his short speech, which is apt. It’s hard to predict the forward policy path or the first- and higher-order effects of changes being made.

As always, I intend to remain humble, intellectually honest, and focused on fundamental guiding principles: margin of safety, conservative underwriting, deep research, alignment of interests, a long time horizon, and the concept of investment as ownership of a piece of a business. I believe that this approach, along with our differentiated hunting ground and some of our structural advantages (small size, single decision-maker, and aligned, long-term oriented partners), will continue to serve us well.

Portfolio Update

Our top five positions as of the end of the quarter were APi Group (APG), Clarus Corp (CLAR), Correios de Portugal, S.A. (Euronext Lisbon: CTT), Horizon Kinetics Holding Corporation (OTCPK:HKHC), and Turning Point Brands (TPB).4

Our current portfolio includes significant cash as well as investments in numerous unlevered or net-cash companies—some with truly fortress-like balance sheets (HKHC, CLAR, CTT if you count their bank and real estate holdings). We own inflation beneficiaries in asset management (OTCPK:HKHC), hard assets, and gold royalties. We own a number of relatively recession-resistant businesses including those selling nicotine products (TPB) and elevator and fire-safety inspection services (APG). We own many companies with solid insider alignment (the majority of our portfolio) that are buying back stock, taking advantage of lower share prices (APG, CLAR, CTT, TPB, Vistry Group, and others). And we have a few special situations that I believe are highly asymmetric risk/rewards, with catalysts in place, that should be uncorrelated to the broader market. Across our portfolio, I know what we own and why we own it.

I have written in detail about most of our disclosed holdings in recent letters, including CTT last quarter (The Frog in Boiling Water) and TPB in 2Q 2024 (Returning to Turning Point Brands); you can refer to those letters if you want a refresher on the theses.

Horizon Kinetics reported record annual results in 2024, earning over $5 per share. This includes contributions from both performance fees and appreciation of the company’s balance sheet assets, so it isn’t a recurring earnings number. That said, it is an example of the types of earnings that were possible in a year in which things went Horizon’s way. You can listen to a recording of the earnings call if you are interested in learning more about Horizon’s philosophy and approach.

Conclusion

I recently described my approach and portfolio to a potential investor, and she responded that Maran is generating gunslinger returns from a belt-and-suspenders portfolio. I love the turn of phrase, but I had to remind her that while gunslingers can appear attractive for a time, most of them eventually wind up dead. Over the long term, in investing, safety takes precedence over excitement.

I think it is an attractive time to invest in our partnership. The portfolio has undergone somewhat of a reset in recent months as I increased our cash position and have made further changes in response to the tariff announcements. I believe it is inexpensive and well-positioned. It is reasonable to consider joining us as I redeploy cash into some new, attractive ideas. Panic and fear create opportunities for those with patient capital and sound judgement. I will continue to maintain a steady hand on the tiller and attempt to stay rational in the face of volatility.

Let me conclude by saying thank you. It is a testament to the quality of our limited partners that not even one of you reached out (in a panic, or otherwise) at any point over the last few weeks to ask about our short-term performance. I truly appreciate your trust and your long-term orientation. My ability to navigate choppy waters is dramatically enhanced knowing that I have a fully aligned group behind me. Of course, feel free to get in touch at any time—I am available.

Sincerely, Dan Roller

