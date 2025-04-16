Is Wall Street Missing The Real Growth Story Inside GE Vernova (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- GE Vernova has shifted from a messy spin-off story to a more focused and disciplined energy business.
- Electrification is becoming the company’s most reliable and profitable segment, with strong demand and margin potential.
- Wind remains a risk, but restructuring efforts and U.S. incentives are improving the outlook.
- The stock looks mispriced given the company’s improving execution and long-term growth potential.
- A 20–30 percent upside is realistic as margins normalize, and investor sentiment catches up.
