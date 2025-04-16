2025's S&P 500 decline has hit many industries hard. While clean energy performed well under Trump 1.0, the last few months have not been kind to huge winners from late 2016 through 2020. The Invesco Solar ETF (
Enphase Energy: Dropping My Price Target, But Shares Washed Out
Summary
- Despite a 50% drop in Enphase Energy shares, I maintain a buy rating due to its strong free cash flow and undervalued status.
- ENPH's Q4 results beat expectations, but macroeconomic factors and tariff threats have led to a significant decline in stock price.
- The technical outlook is bearish with resistance in the $73-$78 zone; however, a high short ratio could trigger a quick pop on positive news.
- I lowered my price target, but with solid free cash flow and potential EPS gains, I see shares as undervalued ahead of the Q1 report.
