What FAANG Should Mean In 2025 - My 5 Bullish Picks In A Tariff-Shaken Market

Apr. 16, 2025 2:30 AM ET, , , , , , , , ,
Piotr Kasprzyk
Summary

  • The recent market selloff presents a prime buying opportunity for long-term investors, marking the birth of a FAANG 2.0 pack with solid growth and strong fundamentals.
  • Each company holds a durable competitive advantage - whether it’s Adobe’s creative software lock-in, Meta and Google’s network effects, Nike’s brand power, or Alibaba’s ecosystem scale.
  • From tariffs to regulatory pressure and slowing growth in China, risks are real - but the upside potential over the next decade far outweighs the near-term noise.
  • With visionary management, global scale, and massive user/customer bases, these five are positioned to compound value well into the next decade and beyond.

Concept of economic tariffs trade war with tax barrier between United States of America and China. Trade war economy, business finance investment

Galeanu Mihai

It's been over a decade since the acronym FANG was introduced. It originally represented the high-growth tech leaders of the 2010s, Facebook (META), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Google (GOOGL

Piotr Kasprzyk
Common sense value investor with a long-term focus on technology and consumer discretionary sectors. I look for companies with strong fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and high long-term growth potential.

