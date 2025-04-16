Q1 2025 Economic Update

Arthur Stein is a Certified Financial Planner® with 30 years of experience. His firm, Arthur Stein Financial, LLC (ASF), concentrates on investment management and retirement planning. ASF is a Registered Investment Advisor, which means that the firm is a “fiduciary” when dealing with clients. Our obligation is to put the client’s interest first. Many clients are Federal employees or retirees and he is interviewed monthly on the Federal News Network about the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) and other investment issues that are important to the "Fed Family."Before launching his career in financial planning, Arthur operated the foreign aid program for the Government of Botswana and served as the first full-time staff economist for the Ways and Means Committee of the US House of Representatives. He also taught at Murdoch University, in Australia, and ran his own business. He earned a bachelors degree in economics at Tulane University and a master's degree in International Economics at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies.Arthur enjoys spending time with his wife, children, and adorable grandchildren. He is also passionate about pickleball, photography, plays, travel and movies.